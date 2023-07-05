NHS at 75: Doncaster's Mansion House to be lit up in blue tonight to mark anniversary
Doncaster’s Mansion House will be among hundreds of buildings across the UK being lit up in blue tonight to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Celebrations and events are being held across the country to mark the formation of the National Health Service on July 5, 1948.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “To celebrate the NHS's 75th birthday, we’ll be joining buildings and landmarks across the country in lighting up blue tonight
“Look out for The Mansion House lit up this evening.”