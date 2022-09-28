Fresh from a number one album, a headline slot at Glastonbury and a huge world tour in the offing, the Doncaster star will perform his hits during the clash between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on October 2.

Thousands are expected for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with many more watching around the globe.

A spokesman for the NFL said: “Yungblud will take the stage for the NFL London Games Halftime Show on 2.10.22.

Yungblud will perform at the NFL London Games.

“The performance will be streamed live on our TikTok!”

The game is part of three fixtures during the NFL’s visit to London.

New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will also play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Denver Broncos taking on Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, whilst Wembley Stadium has a capacity of 90,000.

You can watch the NFL on Sky Sports, ITV, and the NFL game pass.

Two of the three London games will be shown live on ITV. The games are New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos. The Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints match will be on Sky Sports.