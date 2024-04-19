New Yorkshire Wildlife Park enclosure given green light

The details of an animal enclosure forming part of the expansion of Yorkshire Wildlife Park have been approved by Doncaster Council.
By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 09:03 BST
Planning officers approved retrospective plans for an animal enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, known as the Cheddar Reserve, which houses the cheetahs.

The application forms part of a large-scale expansion of the site, which was approved by the planning committee in 2018.

Over £50 million will be spent on the full expansion, which will eventually see the park double in size.

Wider expansion plans for YWP.Wider expansion plans for YWP.
The Cheddar reserve will include one enclosure of 1.6 hectares, with two animal houses and a nearby toilet block.

No objections were received towards the plans by residents or local parish councils.

A second enclosure, known as the Golf reserve, is also awaiting council approval.

