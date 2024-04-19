Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning officers approved retrospective plans for an animal enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, known as the Cheddar Reserve, which houses the cheetahs.

The application forms part of a large-scale expansion of the site, which was approved by the planning committee in 2018.

Over £50 million will be spent on the full expansion, which will eventually see the park double in size.

The Cheddar reserve will include one enclosure of 1.6 hectares, with two animal houses and a nearby toilet block.

No objections were received towards the plans by residents or local parish councils.