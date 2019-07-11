New wine bar and bistro opens in Doncaster creating 13 jobs
A new wine bar and bistro is set to open in Doncaster later this month, creating 13 jobs.
The new venture in Old Cantley is called Canters Bistro and is in the building which was formally used at Sorrentos coffee shop.
The brainchild of husband and wife team Margaret and Douglas Dickson, Canters Bistro will open its doors on Saturday July 20.
Margaret said: “We have totally refurbished the place with a custom built bar and stylish furniture.
“We have employed a local chef, Dean Hughes who has a wealth of experience.
“He will be cooking steaks, seafood, pasta, chicken and a variety of his signature dishes.
"We will also be serving coffees, soft drinks, fine wines and a selection of beers.
“We're providing jobs for 13 local people, six of whom live on our estate, the rest are from surrounding villages.”
She added: “My husband Douglas is also a qualified chef, having worked at the famous 'Gleneagles Hotel' and 'The Edinburgh Caledonian'.”