New Wild West themed cowboy and Irish bar opens its doors in Doncaster

The Saddle and Shot Saloon has launched in Silver Street – and revellers have already been saying “howdy pardner” to the bar which brings a taste of Americana to Doncaster’s party scene.

And if that wasn’t enough, the venue also features a basement Irish themed bar decked out in green.

The venue, next door to Biscuit Billy’s, has been created after a huge refurbishment and renovation of previous venue The Cabin.

The Saddle and Shot Saloon has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Saddle and Shot Saloon/Facebook).

The upstairs bar is decked out with relics of the Wild West – including cowboy hats, horseshoes, barrels and riding equipment.

The basement bar meanwhile is decorated with green leather furniture, historic photographs and mirrors in a nod to Ireland.

A spokesman said: “Our saloon is ready so sip up and saddle up!”