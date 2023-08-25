News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

New Wild West themed cowboy and Irish bar opens its doors in Doncaster

Yeehah! A brand new Wild West themed cowboy bar has opened for business in Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

The Saddle and Shot Saloon has launched in Silver Street – and revellers have already been saying “howdy pardner” to the bar which brings a taste of Americana to Doncaster’s party scene.

And if that wasn’t enough, the venue also features a basement Irish themed bar decked out in green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue, next door to Biscuit Billy’s, has been created after a huge refurbishment and renovation of previous venue The Cabin.

The Saddle and Shot Saloon has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Saddle and Shot Saloon/Facebook).The Saddle and Shot Saloon has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Saddle and Shot Saloon/Facebook).
The Saddle and Shot Saloon has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Saddle and Shot Saloon/Facebook).
Most Popular

The upstairs bar is decked out with relics of the Wild West – including cowboy hats, horseshoes, barrels and riding equipment.

The basement bar meanwhile is decorated with green leather furniture, historic photographs and mirrors in a nod to Ireland.

A spokesman said: “Our saloon is ready so sip up and saddle up!”

The bar opened its doors for the first time last weekend.

Related topics:Ireland