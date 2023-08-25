New Wild West themed cowboy and Irish bar opens its doors in Doncaster
The Saddle and Shot Saloon has launched in Silver Street – and revellers have already been saying “howdy pardner” to the bar which brings a taste of Americana to Doncaster’s party scene.
And if that wasn’t enough, the venue also features a basement Irish themed bar decked out in green.
The venue, next door to Biscuit Billy’s, has been created after a huge refurbishment and renovation of previous venue The Cabin.
The upstairs bar is decked out with relics of the Wild West – including cowboy hats, horseshoes, barrels and riding equipment.
The basement bar meanwhile is decorated with green leather furniture, historic photographs and mirrors in a nod to Ireland.
A spokesman said: “Our saloon is ready so sip up and saddle up!”
The bar opened its doors for the first time last weekend.