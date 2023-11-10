News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

New timetable on the horizon: Doncaster Northern customers reminded to 'check my timetable’ before December changeover

Train timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will change on Sunday, 10 December along with the rest of the National Rail network.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.

For more information about individual stations, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”

Most Popular
New timetable on the horizon.New timetable on the horizon.
New timetable on the horizon.

In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.

One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.

More information about the changes can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change

Related topics:YorkshireDoncasterLeeds