Train timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will change on Sunday, 10 December along with the rest of the National Rail network.

Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.

For more information about individual stations, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”

In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.

One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.