New timetable on the horizon: Doncaster Northern customers reminded to 'check my timetable’ before December changeover
Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.
For more information about individual stations, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable
Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections.”
In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.
One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.
More information about the changes can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change