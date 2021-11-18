New sushi bar has opened inside Doncaster’s Wool Market bringing international cuisine to the town

Catsu is the name of the new food stall run by owner Michelle Pang.

Michelle, aged 27, said: “It has been great so far and the feedback has been so good.

“I grew up in Doncaster and it’s nice to be able to open here in the market hall which offers some great global food and our sushi bar which is perfect if you maybe want a lighter meal.

Catsu owned by Michelle Pang.

“We are serving people of all ages with the older customers really going for the rice bowls and curry while the younger ones are loving the sushi.”

The Wool Market is open six days a week and is host to an array of foot stalls from Italian to Peruvian and Indian.

Japanese food has now been added to the list of world food available in the market.

Catsu sells Japanese food.

Catsu is selling dough balls with octopus, fried squid and many vegan and vegetarian options.

Michelle Hobson, MAM’s general manager for Doncaster, said: “People are very excited about the sushi bar which is a perfect fit alongside our other independent traders offering food from across the world.

“We want to give our customers something different and the market hall has been very busy these last few weeks as we head into Christmas.

“Our excellent independent street traders are a massive part of the market’s continued success.”

The stall sells sushi and rice bowls as well as other Japanese food.

The Wool Market will soon be home to an Augmented Reality Darts, Shuffleboard, Arcade Games, and the UK’s second ever Duckpin Bowling Alley to Doncaster.

Michelle said: “This exciting new offer will support and complement the already excellent group of independent street food traders who call the Wool Market home.

“Our brand new main stage has already opened, but you can expect to see soft furnishings, sofas, more tables and chairs and lots more decoration coming to the Wool Market over the next few weeks.”

Aspart of this change Reflection and Fantasia Jewellery and Accessories are taking on units in the Corn Exchange.

Spreadlove Barbers and Sparkle with CM Nails will continue to operate in the Wool Market.