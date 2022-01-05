Four out of ten women in Doncaster have had sex on a first date, the study found and booze is the most potent aphrodisiac for women in the town - with 85% saying they are more likely to jump into bed with a new partner if they have been partying.

Other factors which make sex on the first date more likely for women were:

* Meeting a partner online - 65% of women said this made first night passion more likely;

* Holiday rendez-vous - 48% of women said they would look to hook up if going away when single;

* Nightclub hook-up - 38% said this was best place to meet a new partner for sex;

* New Year - 22% said they were more likely to sleep with someone quickly while trying to make a new start at the turn of the year

The results are from a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It found that 42% of women had slept with a new partner on the first date.

The overwhelming majority of women (85%) who had gone to bed on the first night said that drink played a factor in their decision.

The survey found that only 15% of women would still have had sex on the first date if they had not been drinking.

The survey found that slightly fewer men (38%) had slept with a new partner on the first night.

Booze was an even bigger aphrodisiac for men with 92% saying they were more likely to get it on if they had been boozing.

Other factors hastening first night sex for men were - meeting partner online (62% of men said first sex more likely), holiday rendez-vous (42%), nightclub hook-up (36%) and dating at New Year (22%).

The survey found that first night sex lead to a full-on relationship in a third of cases for women (34%) and just over a quarter of cases (27%) for men.

Half of women (48%) said they had regretted sleeping with a partner on the first date, compared to 36% of men.

The chances of first night sex almost double when someone is cheating on a partner.

Three-quarters of women (78%) said they had slept with someone on the first night when being unfaithful.

A similar number of men had (76%) had gone straight to bed with someone new while playing away.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Booze is the great dating aphrodisiac in Doncaster.

“You are three times more likely to end up in bed with a new partner if the drink is flowing.

“That’s why so many dates like to kick things off in the pub.

“There’s no doubt the Covid crisis has made new couples more likely to jump straight into bed.

“There is an attitude, ‘Life’s short - let’s have some fun.’”

5 things which make first night sex more likely in Doncaster

1 Booze

2 Online date

3 Holiday rendez-vous

4 Nightclub hook-up