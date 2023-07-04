New survey reveals average number of sexual partners Doncaster people have in their lifetime

The survey revealed that Doncaster men have an average of 12.8 sexual partners, with Doncaster women averaging 12.1 in their lifetime.

Results revealed that women from Hull tend to have more sexual partners than those from any other city.

They averaged 14.98 partners over their lifetime, while for women the least sexy city was Gloucester, where women only have 8.05 partners, MailOnline said.

However, for men it was Newcastle that topped the list, with men there found to bed 14.89 people over their lifetime.

Coventry was at the bottom of the list. Men from the West Midlands city average 9.12 partners in their lifetime.

The most well-sexed men and women in Britain were revealed from a survey of 142,000 people across the UK by NordChem.