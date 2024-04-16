New study ranks Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson as highest-earning TV host

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Spin Genie UK delved into data on the most loved TV presenters in the UK, analysing factors such as social media followings and potential social media earnings to reveal the UK’s highest-earning TV presenters.

And the study put Doncaster-born Clarkson ahead of the likes of Ant and Dec, Holly Willoughby and Piers Morgan.

1 Jeremy Clarkson

Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson.

2 Holly Willoughby

3 Bear Grylls

4 Stacey Solomon

5 Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

6 Rochelle Humes

7 Piers Morgan

8 Rylan Clark

9 Paddy McGuinness

10 Joe Swash

Taking the overall top spot as the nation’s highest-earning TV presenter is Jeremy Clarkson, earning an estimated £65k per Instagram post, making him the most expensive presenter when it comes to sponsorships.

His opinionated yet humorous tongue-in-cheek personality means that most people either love him or hate him, making him the Marmite of the presenting world. Clarkson has amassed over 7.4 million Instagram followers on Instagram.

In second place is Holly Willoughby, earning an estimated £26k per post.

Holly’s loveable personality has earned her an almost 15-year presenting career, hosting This Morning and Dancing on Ice. On her Instagram account, she has over 8.5 million followers, which could be the reason she charges at least £26,300 per post on the platform