New scheme will offer jobs and training to young people from Doncaster

A kickstarter scheme at Jollyes is looking to hire 150 young people nationwide - including 16 to 24 year olds from Doncaster.

The shop on Wheatley Hall Road will be taking on new staff as customer advisers who will look after pets, sell animals, assist groomers and work in the on site spa.

Lucie Coleman, retail operations director at Jollyes, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to help young people in our communities who have a passion for pets to get into a workplace environment.

The job will include employability training for the future.

“In most of our stores they’ll get to work with animals and in all our stores they’ll learn valuable retail and job skills that will help them get on the career ladder.

“No experience is necessary.

“We’re looking for candidates who are passionate about pets, willing to learn and friendly.”

The new scheme will offer six months of paid placements to young people under the government’s Kickstarter Scheme in England, Wales and Scotland.

Jollyes has already received hundreds of applications and hopes to provide one or two placements in each of its stores.

The programme will include training in customer services, working on a till, merchandising, stockroom work and general career development such as writing CV’s and interview practice.

The goal is to equip young people with the skills and experience to boost their job prospects for the future.

Jollyes has almost 70 stores across the UK selling food, accessories and pet toys, and many of the stores sell pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, fish and reptiles.

Zac Clements from recruitment firm Zachary Daniels, said: “It’s a dream role for anyone who loves animals, but they will also get training and experience in all aspects of retailing and the world of work that will set them up with skills needed in a wide range of careers.”

The jobs will be 25 hours a week and pay at least the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage depending on age.

Anyone interested can email [email protected]