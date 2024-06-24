New Rossington site manager honoured as one of the best in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harron Homes Site Manager building new homes in New Rossington has been recognised as one of the best in the country at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job 2024 awards.

Paul Jezusek, Site Manager at the De Maulay Manor development in New Rossington, has been awarded the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Quality award for 2024. The NHBC, the UK’s leading home warranty and insurance provider, hosts this highly esteemed competition to showcase best practices and reward excellence in the homebuilding industry.

Paul, aged 47, from Sheffield, received this award in recognition of the exceptional standards he maintains on site. Paul began his 30-year-long journey in the construction industry right after leaving school, starting out as an apprentice joiner and progressing from there to work on new builds and then briefly on refurbishment projects. He joined Harron Homes five years ago as an assistant site manager and was promoted to site manager two and a half years later, a role in which he has since excelled.

Paul said, "I’m absolutely delighted to be honoured with such a great award. It’s probably the proudest moment of my career so far and I feel so grateful to see that my hard work has paid off.

Paul Jezusek, Site Manager at the De Maulay Manor development in New Rossington.

“It’s such a pleasure having an exceptionally talented team to rely on. We all work together to see the build process right through to the end, and it’s very rewarding to see a site transform day to day, from the laying of its first foundations right up to the first residents getting the keys for their brand new dream home.

“I feel incredibly lucky to work for a company that has always treated me like a part of a very large family. This recognition from the NHBC is a testament to the passion and commitment we bring to our work every day, and I’m grateful to everyone at De Maulay Manor for their support.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re immensely proud of Paul and the entire team at De Maulay Manor.

“This award is a fantastic testament to the consistent quality of our homes and to Paul’s dedication to his work. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Harron team for their hard work and the strong team spirit that underpins our success.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC, said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”