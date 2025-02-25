New £50,000 a year manager sought to take over running of Doncaster Dome

The hunt is on to find a new general manager for Doncaster’s iconic Dome leisure centre – with a salary of up to £50,000 up for grabs.

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which runs the Grade II listed building, is advertising the new role – saying it is seeking an “exceptional individual” with “experience, dedication and passion” to run the venue.

A job announcement said: “We are currently seeking an exceptional individual to lead the team at our flagship venue, right here at The Dome in Doncaster.

“If you feel you have got the experience, passion, and dedication to lead us into our next phase of exciting plans, we would love to hear from you.”

The Dome is looking for a new general manager.

It added: “As one of the largest and most exciting leisure venues in the North of England, we are on an ambitious journey of refurbishment and development. Our vision is to enhance both the economic and wellbeing impact of our venue for the City of Doncaster.

The salary is £47,000 to £50,000 per annum, dependant on experience and qualifications.

The post will see the successful candidate lead, coach and support a team of five departmental managers across all areas of the venue, comprising health and wellbeing, leisure, catering, events and marketing.

The job spec added: “Fully accountable for the commercial performance of The Dome, the role is an important cog in the leadership team of the company, ensuring the highest levels of operational excellence and health and safety are maintained.

“With a strong focus on people, the General Manager, as a respected role model will seek to develop others and in turn see these colleagues grow their own teams through a supportive, collaborative approach.

“You are an ambitious person who is driven to success, and you share success with your teams.

“As a commercially astute leader, you understand the connection between coaching and achieving high performance from colleagues and can translate this ethos to the achievement and exceeding of commercial targets.

“You're a collaborative team player who has experience of brand development and delivery, aligning with the extensive capital developments of The Dome.”

Full details of the role, where applications can also be made, are available HERE