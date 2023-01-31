New monthly friendship club to help people with dementia launched in Doncaster
A Memory Club to help people in Doncaster living with dementia has been launched.
By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 3:18pm
The Memory Club meets on the last Thursday of each month at Wheatley Golf Club on Armthorpe Road at 11am.
The club provides activities and peer support and a friendly safe space for people effected by dementia to meet and chat and share experiences. The Memory Club is free and also provides a no charge light lunch and refreshments.
For further information contact Wayne via [email protected]