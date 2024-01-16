New managers sought for Doncaster pub just months after its re-opening

New managers are being sought for a Doncaster pub just months after it was re-opened.

The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe bounced back into life last Spring after being closed for a number of years, with new managers at the helm.

But bosses at brewery Samuel Smith’s, which owns the pub on the corner of Doncaster Road and Church Balk, are now searching for new licensees for the watering hole.

Last week, bosses at The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough, which is also owned by Samuel Smith’s, announced its immediate closure.

The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe is looking for new managers.

The chain is known for not having TVs or music, while mobile phones, laptops and swearing are also banned in its pubs.

Advertising the Holly Bush post on Gumtree, a spokesman for Samuel Smith’s said: “Live in joint management couple to run well maintained public house with games room, lounge and potential trade kitchen.”

The role offers a joint salary of £47,000 – £23,500 per person, with rent and bills paid for.