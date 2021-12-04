New luxury baby and children's clothing store opens its doors in Doncaster

Lily James: The Baby Room will open for the first time at 10am.

Based at Cherry Lane, Marshgate, the store specialises in luxury baby products from clothing to prams to accessories for young children.

Guests will be able to enjoy a mince pie and glass of non-alcoholic fizz at the store’s opening today with 10% off products today only.

Lily James is set to open in Doncaster today.

Owner Natalie Green said: “There were a series of events that sparked the initial idea of opening a shop.

"One being a gap in the market, essential for most new businesses, and another was trading in my full time job, for a career I could manage successfully around my children - most importantly, ensuring I could spend much more time being mum.

“When I began researching brands and products, it was on my mind to stock and sell goods that I would buy myself and that I could be genuine about how good they were.

“I wanted parents to be, and families to shop, knowing the products were tried and tested - were fantastic quality, high end materials used and brilliant value for money.

“The products are practical, well made, easy to clean and no nonsense. Perfect for on the go families.

“The driving force for the business was and is, my daughter Lily and my son James. This is for you.”