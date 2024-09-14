New look Doncaster area convenience store re-opens after huge makeover

A new look Doncaster area convenience store has re-opened its doors after undergoing a huge makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Stop in Station Road, Epworth has re-opened with a refreshed and brand-new look and feel where customers can shop for dinner, household essentials as well as on-the-go meal deals, in the newly improved store.

The outlet closed on 2 September and re-opened on 6 September with a selection of quality products and great deals on everyday items, alongside treats for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

One Stop in Epworth is back in business following a makeover.

“Alongside well-known brands, the store also stocks a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

“Customers can also take advantage of the lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.”

The store at 9B Station Road, Epworth, Doncaster is open between 7am – 10pm everyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to stocking up on food and essentials, customers can also play the National Lottery and Health Lottery, grab a Costa Coffee and pay bills via PayPoint in store.

The store also also stocks a wide range of chilled beers and wines as well as a variety of newspapers and magazines as well as soft drinks, snacks and much, much more.