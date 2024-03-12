Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine local people recently underwent a weeklong training course at Rossington Leisure Centre with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) and all passed the Highfield Level 2 Award in Pool Lifeguarding with flying colours.

The group was made up of Erin Beardshall, Annalise Cowling, Elise Hutchinson, Magnus Noble, Olivia Shaw, Lydia Cope, Martha Szczepanowski, Richard Boughen and Lewis Jones.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager for DCLT, said: “I just want to pass on my congratulations to all nine of our new recruits. They did an amazing job during their training showing commitment, initiative and a real eagerness to work hard. This was rewarded with them all passing the course to a high standard and they can now put all their training into practice!

Picture caption: (from L to R) Three of DCLT’s new lifeguards, Richard Boughen (32) from Warmsworth, Erin Beardshall (16) from Thorne and Annalise Cowling (18) from Cusworth.

“All are now in the process of being placed into DCLT sites across the city including at The Dome, Rossington, Adwick, Armthorpe, Askern and Dearne Valley.”

The five-day course provides all the theory and practical skills needed to be a lifeguard. The course includes training in water safety, casualty recovery, CPR and first aid skills. The qualification lasts for two years with ongoing training bi-monthly with DCLT. It is free for those aged 16-18 but those aged 19 and over a fee is applicable.

More courses are planned throughout the year.

Added Craig:

"Our lifeguard training courses are a great opportunity for people in Doncaster to learn vital skills that could one day save someone's life.

"Lifeguarding is a really enjoyable job for those looking for work around school, college or university but there is also the prospect of developing a really rewarding career in the health and leisure industry with DCLT."