New kit for two seasons for one of Doncaster's junior football teams thanks to business sponsorship
A junior football team are all kitted out for the new season thanks to the generosity of a city-based business.
HRGO Recruitment in Doncaster have sponsored Carcroft Spartans JFC under 11s’ new kit for the next two seasons.
A spokesman said: “Everyone at the club would like to express their gratitude.”
HRGO Recruitment, based on Silver Street, offer work across the Doncaster area, including: Rotherham, Worksop, Hatfield and Epworth.
For more information phone on 01302 769600 or visit the website [email protected]