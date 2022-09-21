News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New kit for two seasons for one of Doncaster's junior football teams thanks to business sponsorship

A junior football team are all kitted out for the new season thanks to the generosity of a city-based business.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:15 pm

HRGO Recruitment in Doncaster have sponsored Carcroft Spartans JFC under 11s’ new kit for the next two seasons.

A spokesman said: “Everyone at the club would like to express their gratitude.”

Read More

Read More
Doncaster City: Football team applies to play in Scottish Cup next season
Carcroft Spartans JFC under 11s in the new kit

Most Popular

HRGO Recruitment, based on Silver Street, offer work across the Doncaster area, including: Rotherham, Worksop, Hatfield and Epworth.

For more information phone on 01302 769600 or visit the website [email protected]

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterWorksopRotherham