New junior scouting scheme launches with Doncaster's first Squirrels club

Late last year, the Scout Association announced a new youth provision aimed at 4-6 year olds named Squirrels.

After a successful pilot, groups were invited to apply for permission to start their own Squirrel Drey.

And Doncaster’s 58th Scout Group, which is based in Cantley, is among those setting up a new group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Squirrels group has been launched in Cantley.

Lee Mulholland, Group Scout Leader, said: “We excitedly ran the first session in Doncaster which was a great success and saw our new Squirrels learn all about scouting, played games, meet new friends and made their own model campfire to take home to parents.

“Feedback from the parents has been fantastic so far, especially from children who have had little social contact which has been great to see them interact with their peers.”

Scouting has provided a place for half a million children each week to come and learn to develop skills through adventure, make friends and build their confidence.

Added Lee: “Our group has done this since 1967 and this year we’re hugely excited to start Squirrels which will allow us to provide a place for children to start developing these skills at a much earlier age, giving them a head start in life.

"It also allows us to provide volunteering positions for young leaders (14-18) and adults to help out and run these sessions which has proved very popular.

“For some younger children this could well be their first out of school group, or they may not have started school at all, so it’s a great start for all involved.

"Many families have struggled over the last few years, with some not being able to afford trips away or activities.

"Scouting provides young people with opportunities for regular trips away, camps and adventurous activities, and it’s all run by excellent team of volunteers.

"Worldwide there’s over 54 million members, so it’s a large family.

"Scouting is now becoming seen as modern and exciting and we partner with a huge range or organisations to offer skills in digital technologies and scouts have also recently sent messages to the International Space Station through the UK Space Agency - not many children can say they’ve done that.

"Of course we still offer the activities and skills that scouting is best know for, but the association has adopted a modern approach helping to maintain that import ethos of skills for life.

“Since the pandemic, scouting across the city has seen a surge in popularity with many groups having waiting lists to join up, so to anyone considering joining I would urge them to reserve a place at their local group.”

You can find full details of your nearest Scout group by visiting the Scouts website HERE as well as details about the Scouting movement across the UK and some of the activities youngsters can sign up for.

Full details of Cantley Scouts are available at the group’s website HERE