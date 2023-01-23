New housing estate named in honour of Doncaster cycling champ who died in Tour de France

Simpson Park in Harworth will mark the village’s cycling star Tommy Simpson who tragically died during the 1967 race.

Developer Harron Homes launching two brand new showhomes at the development over the weekend

The Nidderdale and Salcombe showhomes are now open for prospective residents to view.

The new development honours Doncaster cycling ace Tommy Simpson who died in the 1967 Tour de France.

A thoughtfully designed four-bedroom detached property, the Nidderdale is a spacious and tasteful home well suited to family life. At the heart of this property is an impressive, high-specification kitchen and open-plan dining area, with stylish French doors opening out onto the garden, where residents can entertain guests on cosy evenings. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, with a large, stylish family bathroom, as well as an en-suite shower for the master bedroom.

The Salcombe is another four-bedroom detached property, with high-end design and modern living as its focus. With a luxurious lounge perfect for those snug evenings in, and a stylish family room that can function as a play area or even a study, the Salcombe adapts to suit the taste and needs of your family. The home’s focal point is the elegant kitchen area, with the adjacent dining room equipped with a sofa for enjoying a coffee on those lazy Sunday mornings. Four bedrooms, including a magnificent master bedroom, all with ample space, make this property a must-have for families looking to find their dream home.

Situated in Harworth, Simpson Park brings 132 two, three, four and five bedroom homes finished to the highest specification to the former colliery site. The development is perfect for couples and families alike who are looking for modern living in stylish, spacious homes, a spokesman said.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “Simpson Park is a particularly lovely development that will meet and surpass the needs and expectations of couples and families alike.

“We’re really excited to unveil this new showhome and can’t wait for the public to see it.”

It was on July 13, 1967, that Harworth-based Simpson succumbed to blazing heat on Mont Ventoux, collapsing near the summit of the French peak as he strove for success in the 13th stage of the race,

In his eighth year as a pro-cyclist, Simpson, 29, was keen to make an impact and after the first week, was in sixth place.

Falling ill with diarrhoea, some told him to quit, but he made the fateful decision to plough on, eventually meeting his fate in temperatures topping 45C on the dusty, arrid slopes of that barren French mountainside.

At the start line in Marseille, a journalist noticed Simpson looked tired and asked him if the heat was a problem.

“No, it’s not the heat, it’s the Tour, ” was his reply.

As the race reached the lower slopes, Simpson was seen taking a number of pills with brandy and by the time he had climbed towards the summit, he was zig-zagging across the road.

He fell but was able to get back on but after riding a short distance further, collapsed.

He was pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital and a post-mortem found he had taken amphetamine and alcohol, a combination which proved fatal when combined with the heat.

The infamous words ‘put me back on my bike’ were never said - they were the invention of a journalist covering the race.

Approximately 5,000 people attended Simpson’s funeral service. A memorial stands close to the spot where he died, while Harworth has several tributes dedicated to his memory.

The epitaph on the cyclist’s gravestone reads: “His body ached, his legs grew tired, but still he would not give in.”

