The last 18 months has hit the retail industry hard – with multiple lockdowns and the rise of online shopping making retail a hard business to be in.

But there are still success stories for some businesses who have prevailed despite the pandemic.

Lakeside Furniture Direct will open a new shop at the Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Centre.

Andy and Di.

They have had a presence at the centre for 19 years selling both indoor and outdoor furniture near to the Next shop.

But due to demand the owners have taken the plunge to create their very own store.

Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “We are extremely happy to welcome Andy and his team to their new unit at Lakeside Village.

“We know how popular their outdoor furniture has been when customers visit the centre.

“Now with their very own store they will be able to showcase even more of their products and help our customers to purchase great quality furniture for their homes.”

Lakeside Village is home to 45 shops and offers free parking for customers.

They have both indoor and outdoor play areas for families with young children.

Andy Stancliffe from Lakeside Furniture Direct, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors of our new shop and welcoming customers on Monday, September 13.

“This was the next logical step for us as a business.

“The team at Lakeside Village are fantastic to work with and we are looking forward to being a more permanent member of the family.”

For more information about Lakeside Village Shopping Centre click here.