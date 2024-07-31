New Doncaster MP drops in to help celebrate constituent's 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Doncaster MP dropped in to celebrate one of her constituents’ 100th birthday.

Elsie Whittaker marked the massive milestone at Woodlea Care Home in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr surrounded by her family and friends as well as Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson and care home staff.

Guests were treated to live music and a large cake wishing Elsie a happy 100th birthday.

