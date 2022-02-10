New Doncaster hospital suite named after nurse who died following Covid battle

The newly designed space in the emergency department will be known as the Butterfield Suite and is dedicated to the memory of Lorraine Butterfield, a nurse who worked for many years at DRI and who sadly passed away during the pandemic.

The Butterfield Suite will be a place where relatives and friends can stay, away from the busy service, giving them a space to grieve following the loss of a loved one. It will offer privacy and dignity as well as facilities to wash and freshen up if required.

Abigail Trainer, Director of Nursing at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “The Butterfield Suite is a much-needed addition to our hospital. It will provide a peaceful environment, and somewhere where relatives and friends can go to obtain some privacy at a time when they may need it most.

Lorraine Butterfield died after a battle with Covid.

"Losing someone is never easy, and we want to make this time as comfortable as possible, with friends and families receiving the appropriate support.”

Health professionals within the Emergency Department also believe this space will provide a fitting tribute to their colleague Lorraine, who sadly passed away in November 2020 following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Abigail continues: “A Registered Nurse of many years’ experience, Lorraine was a familiar and much-loved face within our Emergency Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and made such a huge difference to the countless patients she cared for since joining our Trust in 2004.

“While I never had the privilege to work alongside her, colleagues describe her as a warm, kind and joyous person, who always had a smile for everyone she came across, as well as an ever-extended helping hand for those in need.

"We believe the Butterfield Suite will help us to keep those memories alive, and ensure we never forget our friend and colleague.”

The suite has been funded by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity which funds a variety of projects across the Trust, to help colleagues go above and beyond what is expected so that they can provide the best possible care to those who need it.

Locally based furniture firm DFS also helped in the creation of the room, kindly donating a sofa, armchair and artwork to ensure that the area is as comfortable as possible.

Nick Smith, Chief Executive at DFS, which has its headquarters in Carcroft, said: “We were really inspired by Lorraine’s dedication to her patients and the comfort she brought to so many people in her care. We are humbled to play a small part in her legacy. Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is very important to us and we’re confident the Butterfield Suite will provide a caring and comforting space for grieving families.”