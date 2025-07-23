New Doncaster city centre Post Office set to open after Frenchgate closure

A new Post Office is set to open in Doncaster city centre following the closure of the branch inside the Frenchgate shopping centre.

Mayor Ros Jones has revealed that the new branch will open at 12 Scot Lane on September 26.

She said: “This is great news for Doncaster, as many have missed the staple of seeing the Post Office on our city centre high street and it will be located within a few minutes walk of Doncaster Markets.

The outlet inside the Frenchgate centre branch of WHSmith closed in May after the firm’s departure from UK High Streets.

Earlier this year, a Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch is based.

“The vacancy has been advertised and we have received interest which we are progressing with.”

Earlier this year, the High Street news, books and stationery giant announced it would be closing stores as it looked to refocus its business on railway stations and airports.

The Post Office branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.