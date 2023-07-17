5-star housebuilder Persimmon has thrown open the doors to its new show home on their new Nutwell Grange development in the village of Armthorpe.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Glyn Jones formally opened the new show home complete with ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located to the east of Doncaster city centre, Nutwell Grange has 162 new homes offering a choice of two, three, four and five bedroom properties.

Gemma Bateman, Head of Sales, Persimmon South Yorkshire; Deputy Mayor and portfolio holder for business, Councillor Glyn Jones; Mark Beevers, Head of Land and Planning, Persimmon South Yorkshire; Councillor Aimee Dickson; Rhianne Ince, Sales Manager, Persimmon South Yorkshire

With its easy access to both countryside and the M18, but still only 4 miles from Doncaster train station it’s expected to prove extremely popular with homebuyers.

Prices start from £200,000 with a wide mix of homes to suit all buyers, including the sought-after Barnwood drive-through that will serve as the development’s show home – a 4-bedroom home ideal for busy families.

The family-friendly development will also suit professionals and commuters as well as, first-time buyers and down-sizers looking for a new lifestyle.

As well as delivering significant green space on the development, the developer is contributing over half a million towards education in the area, alongside a £160,000 contribution to local highways.

Deputy Mayor and portfolio holder for business, Councillor Glyn Jones said: “It was great to visit Persimmon Homes’ Nutwell Grange development in Armthorpe and formally open the new show home.

“I am happy to see Persimmon investing in Doncaster and bringing new affordable homes to Armthorpe.

“I look forward to seeing how the site progresses in the coming months.”

Gemma Bateman, Head of Sales at Persimmon South Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome homebuyers to our show home at our Nutwell Grange development.

“Boasting great local schools and amenities, we’re sure that Nutwell Grange will prove especially popular with homebuyers.

“There’s a wide range of houses to choose from, so whether you’re looking for your first home or forever home, our friendly sales team is excited to help find the right house for you.”

The show home will be open for viewings from 11 am until 6 pm, Thursday to Monday. Call Persimmon’s sales office on 01302 248 763 or visit www.persimmonhomes.com/new-homes/south-yorkshire/nutwell-grange