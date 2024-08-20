New creative mindfulness club is launched for youngsters in Doncaster
The Positive Vibe Tribe, which will be based in Dunsville, will launch next month and is aimed at children aged 7-11.
The club at Dunsville Methodist Church aims to enhance children's wellbeing in a fun and creative way and will start on September 9 with sessions from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
The sessions will include mindful arts and crafts, guided adventure meditation stories, a gratitude circle, emotional regulation techniques, Lego-based therapy challenges, therapeutic stories, as well as fun and games.
Katrina Cameron, creator of Positive Vibe Tribe said: “I believe that these activities will not only provide an enjoyable experience for children but also help them develop important skills for their mental and emotional wellbeing.
“We recognise that those with conditions such as ADHD or anxiety may find particular value in our sessions. Our approach fosters a supportive environment that can aid children in managing their challenges and embracing their strengths.
“I work as a nature practitioner at a local primary school in Armthorpe. I want to run the sessions I run in my school to the rest of the community.”
The club has had great success over the summer with camps selling out within days – and Katrina says she has been overwhelmed by the incredible feedback she has received from both children and parents.
The new creative mindfulness and wellbeing club will take place weekly during term time and costs £7 per child.
By taking part in mindfulness children can improve on many things things including their ability to focus, emotional regulation, increased self awareness and the ability to manage anxiety.
Other upcoming events include: Magical Mini Yoga which includes smoothie making, natural face mask creation and simple yoga.
For more details about Positive Vibe Tribe visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562535700947
What is mindfulness?
Mindfulness, usually developed through meditation, is the act of sustaining attention on the contents of one's own mind in the present moment and derives from sati, a significant element of Hindu and Buddhist traditions and is based on Zen, Vipassanā, and Tibetan meditation techniques.
