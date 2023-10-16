New club devoted to table football classic Subbuteo launched in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘flick to kick’ game now has a dedicated venue for enthusiasts following the launch of Doncaster Subbuteo Club.

Weekly sessions will be held at Bake, Battle and Roll, a gaming cafe in Wood Street in the city centre, every Thursday from 6pm to 10pm.

Sessions are £4 per person.

A new club devoted to Subbuteo has been launched in Doncaster. (Photo: Subbuteo).

Organiser Rachel Whitehouse said: “The newly formed Doncaster Subbuteo Club is now open to new members – no experience needed as we are all learning how to play.

"We have some teams available to use so you don’t need to bring anything with you, but if you have your own team you are welcome to bring it with you.”