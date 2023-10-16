News you can trust since 1925
New club devoted to table football classic Subbuteo launched in Doncaster

A new club devoted to much-loved table football game Subbuteo has been launched in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
The ‘flick to kick’ game now has a dedicated venue for enthusiasts following the launch of Doncaster Subbuteo Club.

Weekly sessions will be held at Bake, Battle and Roll, a gaming cafe in Wood Street in the city centre, every Thursday from 6pm to 10pm.

Sessions are £4 per person.

A new club devoted to Subbuteo has been launched in Doncaster. (Photo: Subbuteo).
A new club devoted to Subbuteo has been launched in Doncaster. (Photo: Subbuteo).
Organiser Rachel Whitehouse said: “The newly formed Doncaster Subbuteo Club is now open to new members – no experience needed as we are all learning how to play.

"We have some teams available to use so you don’t need to bring anything with you, but if you have your own team you are welcome to bring it with you.”

The game was invented by Peter Adolph and was first launched in 1947 and hit its peak in the 70s and early 80s, with thousands of players around the globe.

