New Civic Mayor of Doncaster takes the chain of office and reveals the charities he will be supporting in the year ahead

Councillor Duncan Anderson, Labour member for the Hatfield Ward, is now the new Civic Mayor of Doncaster after being inaugurated.

He takes over the role from Councillor Ian Pearson, who was appointed this time last year.

The role differs from that of the Elected Mayor as it is appointed by the council and has a ceremonial function.

Civic Mayors take on the role as the chair of full council meetings and attend civic events and engagements within the community.

Coun Julie Grace has also been selected as the vice chair, or Deputy Civic Mayor, taking over from Civic Mayor Duncan Anderson.

The new Civic Mayor has revealed that his official charities of the year will be Doncaster Pride and People Focussed Group.