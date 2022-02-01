New chief fire officer has been appointed for South Yorkshire

New chief fire officer Chris Kirby

Chris Kirby was appointed following a selection process which included a written application, interview with members of the Fire Authority and presentation to members of a staff stakeholder panel.

Barnsley-born Chris joined South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue as Deputy Chief Fire Officer in 2020. He’d previously served with West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue for more than two decades, having joined as a firefighter in 1998.

Fire Authority Chair Cllr Tony Damms, said: “The Fire Authority’s appointments panel was greatly impressed by Chris’ obvious passion for improving the service for all those it serves and employs. His people centred approach, vision for change and determination to get things done all make him an outstanding candidate to lead South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in the future.”

Chris will take over the role in May, when the current Chief Fire Officer Alex Johnson QFSM retires. Alex joined South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in 2017 and has been Chief Fire Officer since 2020.

“Fire Authority members would like to thank Alex for the leadership she has shown in the role of Chief Fire Officer- particularly in leading the organisation through the pandemic and all of the challenges which that has brought and for her leadership during the 2019 floods. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said Tony.