To continue its outreach in the local community, South Yorkshire developer Barratt Homes has donated a range of books to Inspire’s Harworth and Bircotes Library.

The library, which is close to the homebuilder’s Lancaster Gardens development on Bawtry Road has been at the heart of the local community for many years, offering books to suit everyone.

Barratt Homes’ contribution consisted of over forty books, ranging from classic children’s stories like Michael Rosen’s ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’, to adult novels like Bob Mortimer’s ‘The Satsuma Complex’.

Peter Gaw, Chief Executive for Inspire, who deliver the library service on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted with the contribution made by Barratt Homes and look forward to sharing these stories, and more, with the residents of Harworth and Bircotes and beyond.”

Fiona from Harworth and Bircotes Library receiving the new books donated by Barratt Homes.

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Harworth and Bircotes Library this donation of books to support the fantastic work it does.

“We hope these books will provide joy to the local community for many years to come.”