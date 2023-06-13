New boss for Doncaster's Vulcan as iconic aircraft set to stay until end of year

After many years working with the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, Marc Walters has taken up the role that has remained unfilled since the death of founder Dr Robert Pleming in January 2021.

During the interim period, Michael Trotter, development director, has led the charity and worked closely with Marc to broker the extension of the lease with Peel Holdings for the iconic XH558 aircraft to remain in situ until the end of the year as options for a permanent home are fully explored.

Michael will remain involved in the charity in an advisory role.

Marc Walters is the new chief excecutive of the Vulcan To The Sky Trust.

Marc said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working for the VTST for seven years, sadly I joined after XH558 had stopped flying, but I have been lucky enough to work closely with Robert, Michael, and our amazing volunteers.

“This is a very exciting time to take over as CEO and lead the charity through this extremely important period.

“During my time with the Trust I’ve witnessed the huge adoration for the aircraft. Having talked to many supporters over the years about times they’ve seen her fly I know there’s a lot of emotional attachment to the Vulcan and particularly XH558.

“My previous role saw me managing the commercial operations for the charity. I’ve seen the challenges the Trust has had to face and been a part of the journey to develop into even more of an education focussed charity, a charity that will continue to showcase Vulcan XH558 to inspire young people into STEM subjects.

“Our immediate focus is to fully explore all options regarding a permanent home for XH558. This is an opportunity for us to ensure that XH558 is located in a home where her supporters can visit and where she can continue to inspire the next generation of engineers while telling the story of the V-Force and Cold War preserving the heritage of this amazing aircraft.

“It is a real honour to be at the helm of the charity at this time and I’m looking forward to working with the volunteers and supporters to ensure that we deliver Robert’s legacy and do XH558 proud.”

XH558 will remain at her current home at Doncaster Sheffield Airport until the end of 2023 following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, where she is housed.

John Sharman, chair of Trustees at VTST said: “We are extremely pleased to have Marc as our new Chief Executive.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role that will help us through the thorough investigations into a suitable location for XH558 and he has a great history with the Vulcan.

“It was also important for us to retain Michael Trotter’s services during this time, he has provided the charity with a level of consistency and a steady pair of guiding hands to help us to negotiate our next steps in the future of this inspirational aircraft. Together we know that Marc and Michael will ensure that The Vulcan Experience is everything Robert dreamt it would be.”