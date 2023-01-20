New boss for Doncaster park after 'mentally exhausted' volunteer chief steps down

Mark Hudson will take up the reins as the chairman of Friends of Sandall Park following the departure of Sandra Crabtree who had been in charge for nearly two decades.

Sandra quit earlier this month, taking aim at Doncaster Council, describing her constant battles with the authority to get things done in the Wheatley park as ‘tedious’ and ‘mentally exhausting.’

Sandra said: “The group will go from strength to strength under his leadership and the park will also go from strength to strength, retaining its position as the premier park in Doncaster.”

She said: “Our team has built up a reputation as a group that doesn’t just ‘talk the talk,’ it puts words into action and gets things done.

“We could have achieved a great deal more though, and without the hardship, if we had received the full support of the people in the council that matter – the decision makers.

"It has been constant battles and it has been this that has driven me to stand down as chair. It has become too tedious and mentally exhausting.

“I want to thank those in the council who have backed us through thick and thin, the businesses that have been behind us all the way; the public and visitors who have supported the group at every level; and most of all our team – friends and volunteers - who give their all for the group and the park.

“The new chair will take the group forward and develop it in their own way. I wish them all the absolute best, as I’m sure you will. The FoSP will go on to ensure the park is at its finest for you, the visitors, for many years to come.”

Mrs Crabtree and husband Don had been the stalwarts of the FOSP group, renovating and rejuvenating the park with new facilities, events, floral displays and environmental intiatives.

