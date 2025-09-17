New Bishop of Doncaster consecrated in service at York Minster

A lifelong musician and mother-of-four has been officially consecrated as next bishop of Doncaster in a ceremony at York Minster.

The Revd Leah Vasey-Saunders was consecrated by the Archbishop of York, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Stephen Cottrell.

The service featured readings from Isaiah 52: 7-10 (read by Dame Pauline Fielding), Acts 13: 46-49 (read by Elias Vasey-Saunders) and Mark 16: 15-20.

The sermon was delivered by the Venerable Dr Fiona Gibson, Archdeacon of Ludlow.

The Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, said: "I have been looking forward to this service for almost six months, ever since I became convinced that God was calling Leah to this role.

"The service was full of love and joy and a sense of the Lord’s presence. I now look forward to building a strong partnership with Bishop Leah, as together we seek the revitalisation of the Diocese of Sheffield.”

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: “I am delighted that the Revd Leah Vasey-Saunders has now been consecrated as the Suffragan Bishop of Doncaster.

"Leah brings a wealth of pastoral experience, theological wisdom, spiritual depth, evangelistic zeal and profound faith to this role.

"This is a really exciting moment for the Diocese of Sheffield. Leah has a heart for people, a passion for worship, and a vision of the Church as a place of joy, connection, and hope.

"With Bishop Pete she will continue to bring inspiring leadership to the Diocese.”

The Rev Vasey-Saunders, previously vicar of Lancaster Priory, was confirmed in the role earlier this year by Downing Street after the King approved her nomination.

The 47-year-old will be the eighth bishop of Doncaster, and said: "I have a particular heart for the north - its grit and grace and for working-class, post-industrial communities where I've seen God's spirit move in powerful ways... I come ready to listen, to learn."

Ms Vasey-Saunders succeeds the Rt Rev Sophie Jelley as the Suffragan to the Bishop of Sheffield, meaning she will assist the Sheffield diocesan bishop.

As Suffragan Ms Vasey-Saunders will work across the Sheffield diocese, but with a primary focus on Doncaster.

She is married to the Rev Dr Mark Vasey-Saunders and they have four children.