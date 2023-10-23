New artwork welcomes passengers to Doncaster area station
The ‘Welcome to Swinton’ mural, which now takes pride of place at the station, was created by Artworks, a not-for-profit creative arts organisation helping adults with learning disabilities through creative workshops.
The unveiling event was attended by Northern, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and station adoption groups Friends of Swinton, Friends of Mexborough, and Friends of Chapeltown.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the everyone involved for all their hard work.
“The mural can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community, and it brings a wonderful splash of colour to the st
