Northern has unveiled new colourful artwork welcoming passengers to one of its South Yorkshire stations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Welcome to Swinton’ mural, which now takes pride of place at the station, was created by Artworks, a not-for-profit creative arts organisation helping adults with learning disabilities through creative workshops.

The unveiling event was attended by Northern, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and station adoption groups Friends of Swinton, Friends of Mexborough, and Friends of Chapeltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the everyone involved for all their hard work.

Some of the artwork in Swinton.

“The mural can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community, and it brings a wonderful splash of colour to the st