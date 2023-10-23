News you can trust since 1925
Northern has unveiled new colourful artwork welcoming passengers to one of its South Yorkshire stations.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST
The ‘Welcome to Swinton’ mural, which now takes pride of place at the station, was created by Artworks, a not-for-profit creative arts organisation helping adults with learning disabilities through creative workshops.

The unveiling event was attended by Northern, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and station adoption groups Friends of Swinton, Friends of Mexborough, and Friends of Chapeltown.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the everyone involved for all their hard work.

Some of the artwork in Swinton.Some of the artwork in Swinton.
Some of the artwork in Swinton.

“The mural can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community, and it brings a wonderful splash of colour to the st

