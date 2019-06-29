New 24/7 service for stroke patients launched

NHS

Beginning July 1 and October 1 for Rotherham patients and Barnsley patients respectively, NHS Sheffield said the patients will now be taken to one of the three hyper acute stroke units, namely Doncaster Royal Infirmary Doncaster, The Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield and Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

It said these hospitals provide specialist hyper acute stroke care and clot-busting treatments 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the patients will be taken to the unit closest to them.

Dr Peter Anderton, a stroke consultant and the lead for hyper acute stroke services in the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System, said:“These changes are about saving even more lives, reducing disabilities and better enabling us to deliver safe and high quality care for all stroke patients in our region.

“For some patients in Barnsley and Rotherham, it will mean being treated in a hospital that isn’t their local one for around the first 72 hours – but it also means they will receive the high quality, specialist care they need when they need it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hospitals across the region have been working hard to make sure we can make these changes as smoothly as possible, our ambulance colleagues are ready to take people where they need to go and we have recruited even more expert doctors, nurses and therapists to look after people during this critical time.”

After getting their treatment in a specialist unit, the patients will either go home with a rehabilitation and support package if needed, be taken to their local hospital for further support and care or be taken to a rehabilitation centre or unit in their local area for further support until they are well enough to be discharged.

Jennifer Gardner, Head of Stroke Support at the Stroke Association, said: “Hyper Acute Stroke Units bring experts and specialist equipment for the emergency treatment of stroke under one roof to provide world-class treatment, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.