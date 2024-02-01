Never Mind The Gap showcases career opportunities in rail for Doncaster women.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through a joint partnership with Women in Rail, ‘Never Mind The Gap’ provides training and placements for women who want to get their career ‘on track’ after a period out of work, either following career breaks or redundancy.

This year women from York and Doncaster have been taking part in the scheme, some of whom have previously worked in the health and media industries.

Each of them has had the opportunity of direct one-to-one experience with rail industry colleagues working in areas of interest to them. As well as hands-on work experience,

they have also taken part in three days of training, including interview skills and CV writing tips and they were treated to a First-Class journey with LNER to London King’s Cross, where they were given the rare opportunity to scale the roof of the historic station.

Over a fortnight, the group gained work experience at LNER as well as Network Rail and automotive company Siemens across a variety of different roles. These roles have included the engineering team, communications team, health and wellbeing, onboard and station teams and visit to LNER’s virtual reality simulator.

Anne Southby, former journalist and one of this year's Never Mind the Gap cohort, said: "It is a fantastic programme. Like many women, I thought a career in Rail was mainly for men - but there really isn't anything women can't do. There are so many roles and exciting opportunities available. Everyone is so supportive, encouraging and kind. Just go for it - you never know where it will lead."

Claire Ansley, People and Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: "There are so many fantastic career opportunities in rail, and we are delighted to be able to showcase some of the roles available. ‘Never Mind The Gap’ is a great way to share an insight into our industry and offers a perfect opportunity for women who are returning from a career break, or who simply want to pursue new challenges."