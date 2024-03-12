Network Rail emergency work to railway bridge is more complex and will reopen later than first expected
The road has been closed since mid-February following the underside of the bridge being struck by a vehicle, causing structural damage.
Network Rail teams installed temporary heavy-duty props which allowed the railway line above, which was being used as a major freight diversion due to planned work in the Keadby area, to remain operational.
Plans have been agreed to repair the damage to the bridge, however work can only be carried out when no trains are running. Repairs are set to be carried out on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March, with some follow up work carried out throughout the remainder of next week.
The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Saturday 16 March but due to the complexity of the work it is now due to reopen on March 18.
Ben Simpson, Scheme Project Manager for Network Rail, said: “Our teams will be working around the clock for the next week to carry out these vital repairs and allow us to reopen the A159 to all vehicular traffic.
“Safety is Network Rail’s top priority and this closure, and the temporary equipment we have installed, have been necessary to protect passengers, train crew, freight users, and motorists alike.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and want to thank motorists for their patience and understanding, as well as Lincolnshire County Council for their cooperation.”