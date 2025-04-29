Nervous punter could land £16,000 win from £5 bet - if Doncaster Rovers win league
The anxious supporter could land the huge sum from a £5 stake – but only if Rovers and fellow Yorkshire side Leeds United are crowned respective winners of their divisions this weekend.
The daring pre-season accumulator, placed with Betfair at staggering odds of 3,234/1, backed Liverpool, Leeds United, Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, and Barnet to win their respective league titles.
With three already in the bag, only Leeds and Doncaster stand between the punter and a life-changing payout.
Birmingham City were the first to deliver, romping to the League One title in dominant fashion.
They sealed top spot with six games to spare following a resounding win over rivals Wrexham - landing the 15/8 selection with ease.
Barnet followed suit shortly after, securing the National League crown with a game to spare at odds of 4/1. Their title triumph ends a seven-year exile from the Football League, earning promotion to League Two.
Then came Liverpool. The Reds, backed at 13/2, thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to clinch their first Premier League title since 2020, completing the third leg of the five-fold.
Now the punter is sweating on both Rovers and Leeds to finish the job.
Leeds United and Burnley are level on 97 points going into Saturday's Championship finale, but Leeds hold a superior goal difference.
Leeds face a difficult trip to Plymouth Argyle, who themselves must win to stand any chance of preserving their Championship status. Burnley, meanwhile, host Millwall who could still clinch a play-off place.
Meanwhile, in League Two, it’s a similarly tense affair.
Doncaster sit just one point ahead of Port Vale and know that victory against Notts County will see them crowned champions. But County themselves are eyeing a dramatic automatic promotion push, making it anything but straightforward.
Port Vale, on the other hand, face a seemingly easier task at home to mid-table Gillingham, who have nothing left to play for. Vale are favourites at 7/11 to win and keep the pressure on.
