Nervous punter could land £16,000 win from £5 bet - if Doncaster Rovers win league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nervous punter could land a whopping £16,000 pay out – if Doncaster Rovers win the League Two title this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The anxious supporter could land the huge sum from a £5 stake – but only if Rovers and fellow Yorkshire side Leeds United are crowned respective winners of their divisions this weekend.

The daring pre-season accumulator, placed with Betfair at staggering odds of 3,234/1, backed Liverpool, Leeds United, Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, and Barnet to win their respective league titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three already in the bag, only Leeds and Doncaster stand between the punter and a life-changing payout.

A punter is sweating on a £16,000 payout from a £5 bet - which will only come in if Doncaster Rovers win League Two - and Leeds United win the Championship.

Birmingham City were the first to deliver, romping to the League One title in dominant fashion.

They sealed top spot with six games to spare following a resounding win over rivals Wrexham - landing the 15/8 selection with ease.

Barnet followed suit shortly after, securing the National League crown with a game to spare at odds of 4/1. Their title triumph ends a seven-year exile from the Football League, earning promotion to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came Liverpool. The Reds, backed at 13/2, thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to clinch their first Premier League title since 2020, completing the third leg of the five-fold.

Now the punter is sweating on both Rovers and Leeds to finish the job.

Leeds United and Burnley are level on 97 points going into Saturday's Championship finale, but Leeds hold a superior goal difference.

Leeds face a difficult trip to Plymouth Argyle, who themselves must win to stand any chance of preserving their Championship status. Burnley, meanwhile, host Millwall who could still clinch a play-off place.

Meanwhile, in League Two, it’s a similarly tense affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster sit just one point ahead of Port Vale and know that victory against Notts County will see them crowned champions. But County themselves are eyeing a dramatic automatic promotion push, making it anything but straightforward.

Port Vale, on the other hand, face a seemingly easier task at home to mid-table Gillingham, who have nothing left to play for. Vale are favourites at 7/11 to win and keep the pressure on.