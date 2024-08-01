Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A landowner’s three different planning applications for one site in Doncaster that were submitted on the same day have each been refused by the council.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council refused three different planning applications submitted by one landowner for a site in Conisbrough this week, following objections from a neighbour who also owns part of the site.

Three different plans to develop the land near Hunters Cottage on Wellgate in Conisbrough were submitted on the same day in May.

One application was to erect a two-storey retail building and a detached two-storey rental tourist accomodation.

Church Street, Conisbrough. Credit: Google Images

A second outlined plans to erect one dwelling and a garage, while a third sought permission to build a light industrial building.

The applications were refused by planning officers, who stated several individual concerns with each and deemed all an “overdevelopment” of the site.

An application by the same individual to erect a dwelling was refused in May and an appeal has since been submitted.

Each has received continuous opposition from residents at two neighbouring properties, with one stating that they are part-owners of the land.

In a letter opposing the three recent applications, the neighbour stated that plans for commercial buildings would require their shared driveway to be used by members of the public, going against the land deeds.

They cited several concerns over each application including loss of shared parking, reduced traffic safety and disruption to neighbouring properties.

In an additional letter, the residents stated that fighting continuous planning applications was “seriously impacting” their mental health.