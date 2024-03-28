Neighbourhood policing team invited along to meet Doncaster Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets
Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were invited along to 103 Doncaster Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets where they met a group of cadets as part of their learning programme.
The cadets were shown around the police vehicles and we demonstrated some of the kit. They were also treated to a display from the drone operator.
There was also an opportunity for the young people to ask questions and try on the public order kit, as well as using the police radios.
