Nearly £9,000 raised for dad of two critiically ill after M18 motorway smash near Doncaster

Thousands of pounds have poured in for a dad of two critically ill in hospital after a horrific smash on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

Alan Brumpton suffered a number of serious injuries in the crash near Thorne on December 14 and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Now big-hearted friends and family are rallying around Mr Brumtpon’s partner Laura and two children following the crash which closed the motorway for a number of hours.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help his family over the Christmas and New Year period, with nearly £9,000 being raised in a matter of hours.

Nearly £9,000 has poured in for a family after the dad was involved in a serious road smash near Doncaster.

Fundraising organiser Paula Purshouse said: “On December 14, Alan was involved in a serious RTC on the M18.

"After being airlifted to Sheffield Northern General hospital, it has been confirmed that Alan has broken his pelvis, both femurs, his left knee, ribs and fractured his neck.

"After a full day in surgery, Alan is now in critical care where he will remain until more stable.

"It is likely that he will remain in hospital for a number of weeks.”

She added: “Laura has been overwhelmed with the offers with help and support - she is really feeling everyone’s love.

"So many people have reached out to help financially, so I thought this would be the best way to do it.

"Any money raised will ensure that this beautiful family do not have to worry about this nightmare they’re currently in. This money will ensure that Christmas Day is still magical for their two wonderful children and that some of their bills are covered.

“Right now, health is wealth.

"But any help financially will certainly take away one of the biggest challenges especially with them both being self employed.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE

The M18 was closed for several hours following the collision which took place at around 11.30am between junction seven for the M62 and junction six for the Thorne.