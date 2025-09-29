Nearly 200 sign petition against plan to turn former Doncaster school into flats

Nearly 200 people have signed a petition against plans to turn a former Doncaster school into flats.

Proposals have been drawn up to convert the Mary Woollett Centre – formerly Danum Girls Grammar School – into an apartment complex with 99 flats.

But the scheme has received numerous local objections and a petition HERE has already garnered 180 signatures.

The scheme would see the building fitted out with 55 flats and a new three-storey building with 44 flats erected nearby.

A statement on the petition website reads: “Many local residents are not happy with the news and plans of this development.

“Our objections are based on parking and traffic – our streets are already congested, and this development would significantly worsen the problem.

“The scale and density of this proposal is excessive and unsuitable for the site. “The Mary Woollett Centre is an iconic local building, and the proposed scheme risks damaging its historic character.”

Locals say there will also be increased traffic, noise, and further strain on schools, GPs, and other local services.

The petition adds: “We therefore urge Doncaster Council to refuse this application.”

Applicants CR Construct Ltd also have a “pair of semi-detached dwellings” as part of the proposals.

The application is in the ‘consultation stage’ of the planning process and has received a number of online objections.

Within the planning statement submitted with the proposals, the applicants suggest they intend to preserve the heritage of the building as part of the project.

The consultation period is due to end on October 3, before a decision by either the planning committee or a planning officer.