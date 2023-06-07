Steven Martin, aged 60, from Bessacarr, is an England international and is part of what is described as a six man squad ‘probably the best over 60's strongest Masters team seen in years’.

The retired area manager is the fiancee of late partner Dawn who sadly past away with terminal oesophageal cancer on April 13 2021, aged just 56-years-old.

Steve said: “Cancer has attacked my family over the last four years, one of my brothers survived gruelling treatment for throat cancer, now my sister in law at the age of 50 is going through chemotherapy for bowel cancer.

Squash player and cyclist Steven Martin

"I felt I needed to give something back to help eradicate this awful disease.”

So Steven took on a mammoth challenge, which he recently completed, cycling solo, through four countries, the equivalent of Land's End to John O'Groats, 1,600 miles but from Doncaster to Alvor in Portugal over 14 days to help raise funds for much needed research through Cancer Research UK.

Having finished the tour he has now raised £665, but you can help by donating, via the link below.

He said: "Legs are like iron so chilling for eight days in Alvor but will still do some rides while I'm here.

A rest stop

“It's been an epic adventure riding through England, France, Spain and Portugal in mud, gravel, rocks and thunder storms and within inches of the odd one or two bulls with horns that could tare you apart.

“I have met some lovely people along my journey and some very helpful Portuguese. Thank you to everyone that's donated and supported me, also Andy Murray from Ipro sports for sorting my jersey. It's a journey I'll never forget.”

When it comes to squash, Steven was selected for the second time in five years to represent the national squad to play against some tough opposition - Scotland, Ireland and Wales in Nottingham at the Nottingham Park Squash Club in April this year, winning the East of England.

He said: “It was a great result but representing my country is something special.

This six man squad is probably the best over 60's strongest Masters team seen in years

“We are the national champions only dropping two point and getting maximum 60 points. It was a white wash.”

If you have been effected in anyway by cancer or suffered such a lose and wish to support a worthy cause visit Steven’s Just Giving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Steven-Martin21

*Cancer Research UK wants to bring about a world where everybody can lead longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

A world where: some types of cancer are effectively eliminated; many more are prevented from developing in the first place; people who do develop cancer are diagnosed at the earliest possible stage so they can be successfully treated; teatments are more effective, kinder and more targeted, so people can lead better, more fulfilling lives; and everyone shares in this progress equally, regardless of who they are, where they’re from or what type of cancer they have.

Taking a well deserved pit stop in beautiful surroundings

Cycling and raising cash

MO60 England Team - left to right - T'J Sogunro (England debut) Bryan Beeson ( British closed over 60's champion 2023) Mark Woodliff (Multiple British open and Closed champion) Steve Martin (East of England champion 2023) Neil Harrison (over 60's British Champion 2020), John Parkes(North of England 2021 champion and British closed Semi finalist 2023).