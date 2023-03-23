News you can trust since 1925
We take a look at the dogs that are available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch

National Puppy Day: Here are the 12 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch

The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District branch currently has 12 dogs that are available for adoption.

By Dominic Brown
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT

Today (March 23) is National Puppy Day and here we take a look at the dogs that are currently looking for their forever home.

For more information about the animals that are available for adoption, visit www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk

Border Collie. Male. Three years and one month old

1. Stitch

Border Collie. Male. Three years and one month old Photo: Submitted

German Shepherd. Male. Eight months old

2. Reno

German Shepherd. Male. Eight months old Photo: Submitted

Crossbreed. Male. Six years old

3. Benji

Crossbreed. Male. Six years old Photo: Submitted

Crossbreed. Female. Two years old

4. Myla

Crossbreed. Female. Two years old Photo: Submitted

