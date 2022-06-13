National Children’s Air Ambulance charity partners with Doncaster Pride

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a national service, changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children - flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care. The clinically designed helicopters provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

Doncaster Pride will take place at Elmfield Park, Doncaster, on Saturday, August 6, and is set to be the biggest Pride event in South Yorkshire - with an all-day event with live music, entertainment, market stalls and the parade.

New to Pride this year is the TCAA Family Zone, an area where families and their children can get involved in fun activities, meet the charity’s mascot Blade, and meet members of their exciting children’s club, #TheCrew - a great space for families to enjoy Pride.

Children's Air Ambulance stand with Blade the mascot

“As a diverse and inclusive charity, we want everyone to know that we proudly support the LGBTQA+ community and are overjoyed to be a part of this incredible celebration in August. Our helicopter just might be there for you to have a look inside and learn all about our lifesaving equipment that makes us a flying intensive care unit,” said TCAA Community Fundraising Executive, Sharon Evans.

Adjacent to the park's play area, the Family Zone will also have a full programme of performance times and things for people to watch and even participate in. There will be a play area for the very young visitors and many activities to keep children of all ages busy and engaged, as well as guest appearances and story time.

“We look forward to being there on the day celebrating with the Doncaster community alongside our friends and allies to support Doncaster Pride and telling people that they are welcome in Doncaster and that we are all here to help fight for progress and acceptance,” added Sharon.

Aside from the brilliant Family Zone, there will be the Pride Stage, City Stage, Doncaster Pride Silent Disco, Doncaster Pride Market, Doncaster Pride Info Marquee, TransActive Zone, VIP Enclosure, Quiet Space, Food Court and Bars and lots of other great activities.

Chair of Doncaster Pride Jenny Dewsnap said: "Doncaster Pride is absolutely thrilled to be able to deliver the Family Zone for 2022. Not only do we have a brand-new area for families on Pride Day which helps with our mission to be more and more inclusive, but we couldn't have a better sponsor than the Children's Air Ambulance.

“We are thrilled to have them join the Pride family in Doncaster and can't wait for their plans for the Family Zone to come to reality on the day - it’s going to be very, very special.

“As a charity we know how fundraising is vital to the work we do, so we are incredibly grateful to them for this deal which links Doncaster Pride to a very deserving other local charity - we hope this mutually supportive relationship continues into the future for the good of both our organisations"

For more information, or to book your VIP tickets visit: www.doncasterpride.co.uk

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Children’s Air Ambulance charity can call 0300 3045 999 or visit www.childrensairambulance.org.uk