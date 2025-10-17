Mystery surrounds closure of popular Doncaster sports club
Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club, based in Woodfield Park, Balby, is understood to have closed in recent days.
One user who contacted the Free Press said: “We don’t know why – it shut with no warning.”
The club has closed all its social media pages – although its website is still live.
The club is affiliated to England Squash and a spokesperson said that although it was aware of the closure, it had no further information.
In 2020, bosses admitted they were struggling to keep up with rent payments to the club’s landlords, the NHS, with the venue opening in an ex NHS building in 2017 in the grounds of Tickhill Road Hospital, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH).
A Trust spokesperson declined to comment on tenant decisions but indicated that the premises are currently closed.