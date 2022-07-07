Mystery over 'Star of David' brickwork discovered deep in Doncaster woods

The outdoors enthusiast, who has asked not to be named, found the brick with its distinctive patten in woodland near Cadeby in Doncaster earlier this week – and is keen to hear from anyone who may have details about its origins.

He said: “Found this in woods near Cadeby. Any ideas what it could have come from?”

The brickwork was found in woodland between Denaby Ings Nature Reserve and the River Don near to Conisbrough.

Research suggest the brick could have come from the West Midlands area, with similarly designed bricks on display at the Black Country Living Museum near to Wolverhampton.

The Star of David is a generally recognised symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism and is used as the central symbol on the national flag of Israel.