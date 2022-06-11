Mysterious inventor of Bitcoin 'living in Doncaster' according to sensational new book

Secrecy has long shrouded who is the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the fake name of the inventor of the cryptocurrency which was first launched on the world in 2009.

A new book published in America says that the man behind the currency is James Bilal Khalid Caan – and claims that he is currently living in a ‘two storey town home’ in Doncaster.

Author Ivy McLemore says the book, entitled Finding Satoshi: The Real Story Behind Mysterious Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto is “nonfiction and 100% provably true.”

The inventor of cryptocurrency Bitcoin James Bilal Khalid Caan is reportedly living in Doncaster, according to a new book. (Photos: Faketoshi/Getty)

The name of James Bilal Khalid Caan has previously been linked to Bitcoin's invention – with dozens of other names around the globe also linked to being the real Nakamoto.

In 2019, Caan, a ‘British NHS worker’ claimed to have invented it – but ‘lost a hard drive containing £8.1BILLION early coins’

The valuable cryptocurrency was created more than a decade ago by someone using the fake name Satoshi Nakamoto and several people have identified themselves as the founder, include James.

In a series of blog posts published three years ago, James said that he created the currency – but "lost" the hard drive that can prove it.

But James said a case of bad luck when he sent his laptop off for repairs led to his downfall.

"My everything was in that hard drive! It was military-grade encrypted and password-protected," he explained.

"So I was overly confident – to the point of being arrogant – that the techie guys could not have access to my HDD data.

"That’s why I left the HDD inside the laptop and didn’t take it out. The laptop came back by courier a few days later and it contained a new HDD and, of course, the bitcoins weren’t there!"

The unknown man claims to be of Pakistani origin, but lives in the UK and works for the NHS fixing IT systems.

He claims to have been born as Bilal Khalid, but changed his name based on Godfather actor James Caan, and also Dragon's Den star James Caan.

"After the creation of Bitcoin and having chosen the alias name of Satoshi Nakamoto...I was watching the movie The Godfather when I saw James Caan," he said.

"It was at that moment I thought, 'I am the godfather of digital cash'."

He continued: "I also saw UK serial entrepreneur James Caan on the BBC series Dragon's Den.

"I realised I could relate to him in that he was an Asian who had also changed his name, which is very uncommon.

"And the Dragon's name reminded me of my mom calling me James and Khan."

The new book delves into the mystery and author McLemore added: “It is a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime story. I've not spoken with Mr. Caan in 29 months and waited two years to write the book.

“To the best of my knowledge, he is not aware of the book's publication.

“In September 2019, I even visited Mr. Caan and his wife Zhada at their two-story townhome in Doncaster.”

“You will find this is not a hoax.”

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a virtual currency, traded between people without the help of a bank

Every transaction is recorded in a public ledger, or 'blockchain'

Bitcoin is created by mining

Mining involves solving difficult maths problems using computer processors

Bitcoin can be traded anonymously, which makes it a popular way of funding illegal activities

The value of single Bitcoin fluctuates wildly and is one of many different cryptocurrencies, but by far the most popular

The actual founder of Bitcoin created the cryptocurrency under the false name Satoshi Nakamoto.

In October 2008, Nakamoto published a paper online describing how the Bitcoin cryptocurrency would work.

And in January 2009, Nakamoto released the first Bitcoin software that launched the network – and the first units of Bitcoin currency.

Several people have been identified – or identified themselves – as Nakamoto, but no one has been able to verify it.

One prime suspect was Dorian Nakamoto, a Japanese American computer engineer whose birth name was Satoshi Nakamoto.

However, Dorian strenuously denied any involvement with the project.

A Californian developer named Hal Finney also worked on Bitcoin, and was suspected by some to have produced the service – though this has never been proven.

Australian academic Craig Steven Wright once claimed to have created Bitcoin, but cryptographic evidence he provided wasn't enough to verify him as the founder.