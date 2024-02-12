My Mum, Your Dad: ITV dating show hunting Doncaster parents and children for new series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by Davina McCall, the show sees a group of single parents nominated by grown up kids as they head to a luxury country retreat for a chance to find love later in life.

As they get to know each other better in a romantic retreat for two-weeks, their children watch their every interaction from the nearby surveillance bunker.

The TV channel is now on the hunt for ‘dynamic parent and kid duos’ in Doncaster with auditions to take place in the coming months.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s director of reality and acquisitions, said: "The positive reaction to series one was unprecedented in my experience.

"From widower Roger finding new love, to the grown-up kids cringing in the bunker as their parents dusted down their dating moves, this was a fresh and welcome take on TV matchmaking.

"I’m so pleased to be able to once again open the retreat to more single parents in 2024.”

For more information and to apply for the show you can visit the ITV website where you can see if you have got what it takes to star in the upcoming series of the show.